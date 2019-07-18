(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday termed the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case as 'victory of Pakistan'

In a tweet, she said that Indian submissions of acquittal, re-trial and release had been rejected by the ICJ.

She said "Kulbhushan Jadhav is the face of Indian state terrorism".