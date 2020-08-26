UrduPoint.com
Dr Lakhvi Lays Foundation Stone Of Rescue 1122 Allahabad Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Dr Lakhvi lays foundation stone of Rescue 1122 Allahabad building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The foundation stone of Rescue 1122 building was laid by PTI district president here in Allahabad,a small village on the outskirts of district Kasur.

While,addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the building, Dr Azeem ud din Zahid Lakhvi, PTI district president said it was long standing demand of the people which was being fulfilled with the keen interest and efforts of the PTI leadership.

He said the PTI government was endeavoring for the provision civic amenities and health care facilities for the people of far flung areas, adding the materialization of Rescue 1122 Allahabad facility in the remote area of the district was a proof of public service by PTI led government.

Assistant Commissioner Chunian Adnan Badar, District Emergency Officer Kasur Sultan Mahmood, PTI Chunian tehsil president Shehzad Ajab Gul and notables of city were present on the occasion.

