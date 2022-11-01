UrduPoint.com

Dr. Muhammad Nafees Zakaria Assumes Charge As ED COMSATS

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Dr. Muhammad Nafees Zakaria assumes charge as ED COMSATS

Prominent diplomat, Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has assumed the charge as the new Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Prominent diplomat, Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has assumed the charge as the new Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) on Tuesday.

The appointment of new Executive Director, COMSATS has been made by Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said a news release issued here.

The Secretariat is permanently based in Islamabad. COMSATS being an intergovernmental organization of 27 developing countries is mandated to achieving Science and Technology led socio-economic development of the countries of the global South.

Ambassador Zakaria is a seasoned civil servant of Pakistan, who joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1988.

In his illustrious diplomatic career, he represented Pakistan as its High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2019-20), and Malaysia (2017-19).

He also served at various positions at Pakistan's foreign missions in UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, the UK and Canada.

At the Ministry's Headquarters in Islamabad he performed the duties as Additional Foreign Secretary/Spokesperson, Director General (South Asia and SAARC), as well as Director General (Europe). Most recently, after his retirement from the Foreign Services of Pakistan, he served as Member of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) of Pakistan (November 2020 October 2022).

Ambassador Zakaria is also the recipient of honorary doctorate degree by the Forman Christian College, a chartered university of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Thailand Technology Europe Canada UAE Indonesia United Kingdom Malaysia October November 2020 Christian From Asia Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

Black Sea Incident Requires Investigation, Kiev Ne ..

Black Sea Incident Requires Investigation, Kiev Needs to Guarantee Compliance - ..

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto attends SCO heads of govt meeting

Bilawal Bhutto attends SCO heads of govt meeting

2 minutes ago
 Counter-terror police probe UK migrant centre atta ..

Counter-terror police probe UK migrant centre attack

2 minutes ago
 Experts deliberate over importance of producing qu ..

Experts deliberate over importance of producing quality children literature

16 minutes ago
 Foul language, aggressive posture of PTI leadershi ..

Foul language, aggressive posture of PTI leadership condemnable: Amin-ul-Haque

16 minutes ago
 Putin Informed Erdogan About Reasons for Russia's ..

Putin Informed Erdogan About Reasons for Russia's Suspension of Grain Deal - Kre ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.