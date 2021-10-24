Dr Nafeesa congrats Khurheed Shah on release from jail

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah on Sunday congratulated the PPP MNA Syed Khutsheed Ahmed Shah on his release from jail.

She said PPP was the only political party in the country whose members never ditch the nation in its hour of need.

It is to mention here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the PPP leader on Aug 18, 2019, in Islamabad after he arrived here to attend a session of the National Assembly. NAB charged him with purchasing 574 acres of land in 2005 for Rs179 million, an amount described by the agency as well beyond his known sources of income.