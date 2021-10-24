UrduPoint.com

Dr Nafeesa Congrats Khurheed Shah On Release From Jail

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Dr Nafeesa congrats Khurheed Shah on release from jail

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah on Sunday congratulated the PPP MNA Syed Khutsheed Ahmed Shah on his release from jail.

She said PPP was the only political party in the country whose members never ditch the nation in its hour of need.

It is to mention here that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the PPP leader on Aug 18, 2019, in Islamabad after he arrived here to attend a session of the National Assembly. NAB charged him with purchasing 574 acres of land in 2005 for Rs179 million, an amount described by the agency as well beyond his known sources of income.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Jail Sunday 2019 From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

40 minutes ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

55 minutes ago
 President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

1 hour ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries ..

Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

2 hours ago
 Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.