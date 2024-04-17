Open Menu

Dr Qibla Steps Down As CII Chairman After 3-year Illustrious Tenure

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Dr Qibla steps down as CII Chairman after 3-year illustrious tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz on Wednesday had a formal adieu after completing his three-year illustrious tenure.

At a ceremony attended by administrative and research staff of the Council, Dr Qibla reflected on the major issues and challenges faced during his stewardship.

His departure coincides with the completion of terms for 12 Council members, marking a significant transition in the CCI's leadership.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Maulana Dr. Abul Hasan Muhammad Shah Al-Azhari, Maulana Sahibzada Junaid Amin, Allama Dr. Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Sahibzada Muhammad Hasan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Dr. Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Dr. Pir Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah completed their tenures.

