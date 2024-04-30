President Approves Rana Sanaullah’s Appointment As Adviser To PM
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari has accorded his approval to appointment of Rana Sanaullah as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs.
The president approved the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister under Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Pakistan,
President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release, on Tuesday.
Rana Sanaullah, in his capacity as Adviser to the PM, would have the status of a Federal minister.
