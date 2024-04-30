4 School Girls Injured In Accident
Published April 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) 4 school girls including the rickshaw driver on Tuesday met with an accident in Mingora city of Swat.
According to the private news channel, the rescue team rushed at the site as soon as the accident was reported.
According to the rescue team, the injured girls and the rickshaw driver were shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital.
