Dr Sabin for better use of health resources

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Provincial Coordinator of Maternal and New Child Health (MNCH) Dr. Gul Sabin Azam Ghorizi said that a strategy should be made to work with the MNCH program and the nutrition program through the health department for proper use of resources.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding maternal and child care and facilities, nutrition goals and data system for evaluation and monitoring of health facilities in the districts of the province with the support of DHI to make it effective.

Provincial Coordinator of District Health Information System (DHIS) Dr Dawood Kasi, District Coordinator National Program Dr Muhammad Arif and other assistants participated in the meeting.

District wise classification of health facilities related to maternal, newborn and child health indicators with the support of MNCH and DHIS program was presented by Dr. Muhammad Arif.

Addressing at the meeting, Dr. Gul Sabin Azam Ghorizi said that in the light of today's data, these districts would be reviewed on the basis of desk monitoring in order to assess the number of health facilities in the districts, human resources, physical resources and the quality of service delivery, various proposals were evaluated.

In the meeting, taking into account the scattered population and remote areas of the province, deep interest was shown in devising a strategy for the availability of health care services at the tehsil level, she said.

She said that cooperation would be sought from the Department of Population Welfare for the supply of family planning items at the district and tehsil level saying that DHIS program would develop an information collection mechanism for evaluation/monitoring of “Education Level” PHC facilities.

Deploying skilled human resources for providing health facilities through the health department at the discretion of the district authorities and posting of unnecessary manpower at one place will be avoided, she maintained.