Dr. Sania Nishtar Opens Ehsaas Nashonuma Center In Khanewal; Reviews Progress Of Ehsaas Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 06:50 PM

On the second day of visit to South Punjab, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar opened the Ehsaas Nashonuma Center at the District Headquarter Hospital Khanewal

Four Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers are functional in Jahanian, Khanewal, Kabirwala and Mian Channu Tehsils of Khanewal. Currently, Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers are operational in two districts of South Punjab: Khanewal and Rajanpur.

"In line with PM's vision to address stunting in children, Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers will be opened in all tehsils of the country this year", said Dr. Sania.

Under Ehsaas Nashonuma, nutrition centered cash transfers are granted to the pregnant and lactating mothers and those with children under 2 years of age.

Disbursements are linked to the consumption of nutritious food, immunization, checkups, and participation in health awareness training.

Earlier, Dr. Sania met with children and mothers at Government Girls Primary School, Kot Ala Singh in Khanewal to witness the digital process of children being registered for Ehsaas School Stipends.

She also spoke to beneficiary children and their mothers. At Kot Ala Singh school, 60 out of 160 total children are currently being enrolled for Ehsaas School Stipends. "Under the programme, girls' stipends are high as compared to boys.

This is the first of its kind girl-favoring programme worldwide to inspire poorest families to send their children especially girls to schools", commented Dr.

Sania.

Dr. Sania was also joined by senior officials of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for Ehsaas Rashan Registration drive with Kiryana retailers in Khanewal.

She visited a local market to guide retailers about the process of registration via website: ehsaasrashan.gov.pk.

She also briefed them about the Ehsaas Rashan App for Kiryana stores. "NBP enabled Kiryana retailers will get 8% tax free commission on each subsidy sale", stated Dr. Sania.

In the morning, Dr. Sania held a policy consultation with Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship awardees from Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan.

Ehsaas Scholarship awardees widely lauded that the programme had financially empowered them to gain access to university education. Appreciating the transparent execution of Ehsaas scholarships, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akber Kundi termed it a life changing programme for poor students.

While in Multan, Dr. Sania made an unannounced visit to Ehsaas Registration Desks in Gulgasht area of Multan as well. She met with women who had come for self-enrollment under Ehsaas Kafalat.

"With the most recent completion of Ehsaas survey, we have established over 490 Ehsaas Registration Desks at Tehsil level", she said.

Dr. Sania also chaired a meeting on Pakistan's first precision safety net "Ehsaas Tahafuz" with Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

