Dr Yasmin for ensuring ban on conventional syringes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid ordered the authorities to ensure ban on use of conventional syringes at public and private hospitals as well as private clinics.

She was chairing a meeting of the Hepatitis Control Program at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, here on Thursday.

The Health Minister gave these orders on the eve of introduction of Auto Disabled Syringes as per policy of the National Health Services Regulations and Coordination for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the Punjab Hepatitis Control Program had registered 1.6 million people in the province and it was providing free diagnosis, treatment and other services to patients. She said that during all waves of coronavirus pandemic, the services for hepatitis patients were provided uninterrupted.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was improving healthcare services in the province, she said.

The minister said that facilitation counters for hepatitis patients were being set up at all hospitals. She said that two doctors as well as two nurses were being dedicated for treatment of hepatitis patients in every hospital.

In the existing PCR labs of Punjab, the tests for hepatitis were being arranged, she said.

She said that the people were requested to avoid unnecessary injections, adding that more than 65,000 barbers and staff at beauty parlors had been registered and was being given training.

She said that the process of hepatitis screening of jail inmates was underway. She said that all institutions including anti narcotics force and social welfare department would have to work for rehabilitation of the addicts.

"The Punjab Hepatitis Act has been promulgated and its enforcement is being ensured," the minister said. The Punjab Hepatitis Act had been passed by Punjab Assembly, she informed.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Development Dr. Asif Tufail, Professor Dr. Ghias-un Nabi Tayyab, Director Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Director Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Anwar Janjua, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Azhar Salimi and other officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the production of conventional disposable syringes has been stopped in Punjab. After 30th June 2022, the sale and use of conventional disposable syringes will be completely banned in Punjab.