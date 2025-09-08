Drainage operation continues in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The drainage operation in Gujrat is continuing round-the-clock to clear rain and floodwater

from the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Housing Department, WASA staff and heavy machinery had

cleared major city roads, including Railway Road, Circular Road, Noorpur Sharqi, Ramtalai,

Nawab Chowk, Shah Jahangir, and Machli Chowk.

The operation is also underway at DC House, Jinnah Road, Kutcheri Chowk, Jail Chowk, Jalalpur Jattan, and Ghareeb pura Road, which are expected to be cleared within the next few hours.

The spokesperson said that advanced machinery was being utilized, desilting of the Kalra and main drain was in progress, and additional pumps had been installed at Jail Road, GT Road disposal station, and the Kalra disposal site.

Inactive pumps were also restored and made operational to expedite the process.

A special team of 111 officials has been deployed in the operation, working in three shifts to ensure 24-hour activity.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique is personally monitoring the operation, while Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and Local Government Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed had been present in Gujrat for the last four days to supervise the work.

The district administration stated that normal life in the city was gradually being restored as over 90 per cent of educational institutions reopened and business centers resumed operations.