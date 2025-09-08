Open Menu

Drainage Operation Continues In Gujrat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Drainage operation continues in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The drainage operation in Gujrat is continuing round-the-clock to clear rain and floodwater

from the city.

According to a spokesperson for the Housing Department, WASA staff and heavy machinery had

cleared major city roads, including Railway Road, Circular Road, Noorpur Sharqi, Ramtalai,

Nawab Chowk, Shah Jahangir, and Machli Chowk.

The operation is also underway at DC House, Jinnah Road, Kutcheri Chowk, Jail Chowk, Jalalpur Jattan, and Ghareeb pura Road, which are expected to be cleared within the next few hours.

The spokesperson said that advanced machinery was being utilized, desilting of the Kalra and main drain was in progress, and additional pumps had been installed at Jail Road, GT Road disposal station, and the Kalra disposal site.

Inactive pumps were also restored and made operational to expedite the process.

A special team of 111 officials has been deployed in the operation, working in three shifts to ensure 24-hour activity.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique is personally monitoring the operation, while Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal and Local Government Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed had been present in Gujrat for the last four days to supervise the work.

The district administration stated that normal life in the city was gradually being restored as over 90 per cent of educational institutions reopened and business centers resumed operations.

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerfu ..

TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from st ..

Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows

57 minutes ago
 Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid globa ..

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge

59 minutes ago
 Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 19 ..

Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood v ..

Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million peo ..

Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari

2 hours ago
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses ..

KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points

3 hours ago
 Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment ..

Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in ..

Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan