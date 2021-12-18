UrduPoint.com

Drama 'Aitraf' Staged At Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:31 PM

Drama 'Aitraf' staged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium

A drama 'Aitraf' was staged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A drama 'Aitraf' was staged at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, here on Saturday.

The drama was arranged under the aegis of Punjab Arts Council and Sandal Natak.

Director Play Asif Hoot especially lauded the efforts of traffic police.

Artists Azeem Pya, Saleha, Nida Sahar, Shafi Haider, Ali Faizan, Nadra, Pervez, Muneeb and Awais performed.

A large number of people from different walks of life were present in the hall.

More Stories From Pakistan

