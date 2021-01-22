UrduPoint.com
Draw For Hangu Township On Jan 26: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Draw for Hangu Township on Jan 26: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali chairing a meeting Friday announced to hold draw for allotment of plots in Hangu Township Scheme on January 26, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali chairing a meeting Friday announced to hold draw for allotment of plots in Hangu Township Scheme on January 26, 2021.

Addressing at the meeting, Provincial Minister said that Hangu Township Scheme would prove to be a step forward for giving affordable residential plots to people of Khyber Pakthtunkhwa.

He also directed department to make necessary preparation and arrangements for the draw.

Dr Amjad Ali said that Housing Department has launched various residential schemes in the province for the population of low income strata. He said that these projects would also create employment opportunities and chances of development for the people associated with construction sector.

On the occasion, he also reviewed monthly performance of the department and directed officials to further improve productivity and performance of housing department.

