DRF starts summer internship programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) has started summer internship programme on Wednesday.

According to DRF, "Our internships serve as a great opportunity for students who have an interest in digital rights and online spaces.

" The theme of the internship programme is "summer internship programme and the purpose of the internship to create awareness to avoid the harassment on social media .

Interested students can contact for further details on hr@digitalrightsfoundation.pk.