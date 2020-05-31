Drug Peddler Arrested, 1. 3 Kg Drugs Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.3 kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, during a course of action Rata Amral Police arrested Sahil Khan and recovered 1.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.
City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younassaid strict action would be taken against those found involved in any illegal businesses.