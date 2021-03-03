UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddler Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Drug peddler arrested in sargodha

The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.300 kg heroin from him

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.300 kg heroin from him.

Police sources said on Wednesday that on the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, Shahnikdar police team headed by SHO Inspector Abdul Majeed conducted a raid at Chak 63-NB and arrested Ghulam Abbas and recovered 1.300 kg Heroin fromhis possession.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

