Drug Peddler Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Drug peddler held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Friday.

According to the spokesperson,police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements detained a drug peddler namely--Muhammed Irfan alias "Baga" with 2120 kg hashish.

Further investigation was underway.

