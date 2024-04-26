Drug Peddler Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Friday.
According to the spokesperson,police team during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements detained a drug peddler namely--Muhammed Irfan alias "Baga" with 2120 kg hashish.
Further investigation was underway.
