Drug pusher held with over 5kg Hashish

Khanewal Sadar police arrested a drug pusher with 5180 gram of Hashish in an operation here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Khanewal Sadar police arrested a drug pusher with 5180 gram of Hashish in an operation here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, on a tip off police have set up a picket at Chak 61/10R and arrested the accused Imran Jatt Jindran and recovered the narcotics.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem commended the performance of SHO Sadar police station and his team and said that operation against drug pushers would continue unhindered and all narcotics dens would be uprooted.