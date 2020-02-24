Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to take action against selling of expensive medical aids items

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan(DRAP) has said that selling expensive items used for coronavirus protection in which surgical mask, suit, glasses and disposable bags etc is against of Islamic teachings and also against of country law

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has said that selling expensive items used for coronavirus protection in which surgical mask, suit, glasses and disposable bags etc is against of Islamic teachings and also against of country law.

DRAP has informed all the respective persons except across the country chemists, pharmacists, medical stores owners, whole sell dealers and importers that do not sell protection items more than fixed rates otherwise legal action will be taken against them.Authority has appealed to people that if any medical store or pharmacy ask for more money of these item then complaint could be registered immediately in respective offices of Drug Inspector or Drug Regulatory Authority.