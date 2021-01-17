UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Trafficker Held With Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Drug trafficker held with hashish

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Madina Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a drug trafficker and recovered 3.5 kg hashish from his possession.

On a tip-off, the police checked a suspected car near K-Block and recovered 3.5 kg hashish from secretcavities of the vehicle. The police have arrested the accused identified as Siddique.

Further investigation was underway.

