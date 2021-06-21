Drugs pushers caught, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Police here arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered hash,charas from their possession during a crackdown on Monday.

According to police sources, the city police conducted raid in Akhter Town area and arrested drug peddler Moazaam alias 'Majori' of Pipli village and recovered 2,400 grams heroin and a stolen bike from his possession.

Jalalpur Bhattian police raided in Akbar Bhatti Chowk area and arrested peddler Shuja ud Din, besides recovering 1,580 grams charas from him.

Meanwhile, DPO Rana Muhammad Masoom said that during a crackdown against drug peddlers the district police caught nine drug peddlers and recovered 12-kg charas, opium, herion from them.