UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Dry weather forecast

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

  On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.1 degree centigrade and 26.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 51 per cent at 5 pm.

  The sun will rise at 06:03 am and set at 18:09 pm tomorrow.

