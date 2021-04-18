Dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.3 degree centigrade and 20.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 58 per cent at 8 am and 31 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:43 am and set at 18:45 pm tomorrow.