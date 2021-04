DSP Sayed Rahat Zaidi posted as SDPO Chalgari

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Sayed Rahat Ali Zaidi, presently posted as DSP complaint cell, Range office, was transferred and posted as SDPO Chalgari (district Hyderabad) on Wednesday.

According to Additional Inspector General's office order, DSP Sayed Rahat Ali Zaidi has been posted as SDPO, Chalgari sub division against an existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further order.