UrduPoint.com

Durable Peace To Remain Elusive Without Fixing Fundamentals: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Durable peace to remain elusive without fixing fundamentals: PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :As the world observed the International Day of Peace on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said durable peace would remain elusive without fixing the fundamentals.

"As the world observes International Day of Peace today, let us remember that the establishment of sustainable peace is a worthy ideal. However, without fixing the fundamentals, durable peace will remain elusive," the prime minister wrote on Twitter as he is currently on a United States visit mainly to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the world should work towards strengthening democracy, fighting polarisation, ending social inequality and giving the oppressed people their due rights.

Every year, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire.

This year, the Day was observed under the theme "End racism. Build peace".

Related Topics

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World United Nations Democracy Twitter Visit United States September

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

3 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

4 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

4 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

5 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.