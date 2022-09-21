Durable peace to remain elusive without fixing fundamentals: PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :As the world observed the International Day of Peace on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said durable peace would remain elusive without fixing the fundamentals.

"As the world observes International Day of Peace today, let us remember that the establishment of sustainable peace is a worthy ideal. However, without fixing the fundamentals, durable peace will remain elusive," the prime minister wrote on Twitter as he is currently on a United States visit mainly to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the world should work towards strengthening democracy, fighting polarisation, ending social inequality and giving the oppressed people their due rights.

Every year, the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and ceasefire.

This year, the Day was observed under the theme "End racism. Build peace".