UrduPoint.com

DWFB Approves Rs90mln For Marriage, Death Grant, Educational Scholarships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 09:50 PM

DWFB approves Rs90mln for marriage, death grant, educational scholarships

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Welfare Fund board (DWFB), in a meeting approved a grant of Rs90.49 million for 3,528 non-gazetted applicants of different district departments under the head of educational scholarships, marriage and death.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan here on Sunday in which applications of marriage, death and educational scholarship were reviewed and approval was given. An amount of Rs60.71 million had been approved for 2,910 cases of educational scholarships, Rs10.61 million for 287 applications of marriage grant and Rs10.15 million for funeral grant cases of 331 applicants.

Related Topics

Marriage Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

13 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.