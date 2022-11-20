DWFB approves Rs90mln for marriage, death grant, educational scholarships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Welfare Fund board (DWFB), in a meeting approved a grant of Rs90.49 million for 3,528 non-gazetted applicants of different district departments under the head of educational scholarships, marriage and death.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan here on Sunday in which applications of marriage, death and educational scholarship were reviewed and approval was given. An amount of Rs60.71 million had been approved for 2,910 cases of educational scholarships, Rs10.61 million for 287 applications of marriage grant and Rs10.15 million for funeral grant cases of 331 applicants.