E-commerce policy to provide ease of doing business to SMEs: Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said eliminating hurdles in the way of business community, creating conducive environment and specially helping youth in utilizing their capabilities were the foremost priorities of the government.

Since e-commerce was an important requirement of country's economy, the introduction of the e-commerce policy for the first time by present government was aimed at providing ease of doing business to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a review-meeting regarding the implementation of e-commerce policy introduced by the present government.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, finance secretary, National Information Technology Board (NITB) chairman and senior officers of the Ministry of Commerce, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Post attended the meeting.

The prime minister directed SBP and Ministry of Finance to remove hurdles in the way of complete implementation of e-commerce policy and making it beneficial for earnings by freelancers, educated and technology-expert youth.

He directed the SBP and finance minister to also consider proposal of enhancing the current limit of $5,000 foreign remittances.

Regarding the easy and economical transportation of goods under the e-commerce policy, the prime minister directed Pakistan Post to take measures for installation of tracking system in postal network so as to ensure transportation of goods from within the country and abroad at international standards.

Proposals regarding tax concessions on cash-on-delivery and digital transactions should also be pondered over, he further directed.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the progress regarding implementation of e-commerce policy.

The prime minister was told by the Commerce Division that e-commerce policy introduced by present government would not only help create job opportunities, promote SMEs, augment foreign investment, empower women and boost the country's exports but would also provide ample development opportunities to the youth and entrepreneurs.

He was told that all the stakeholders including private sector had been thoroughly consulted on the implementation of e-commerce policy, and the private sector had not only welcomed the policy but also had expressed keen interest in the roadmap of implementing the policy.

The meeting was further told that for implementation of the policy, a comprehensive and detailed strategy was being formed in which work on the formation of E-Commerce Export Platform was under progress.

The prime minister was told that along with the formation of International Payment Gateway, work was also being done on creation of Merchant Payment Gateway so that not only the exporters could be facilitated for the promotion of exports but the local business community would also be entertained.