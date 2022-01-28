E-Justice -- a revolutionary step towards modernization of legal system: Maleeka Bukhari

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bukhari Friday said that "Criminal Law & Justice Reforms" was a revolutionary step toward rule of law in the country and "E-justice system" would encourage legal fraternity to plead their cases without delays

Talking to a private news channel, she said e-archives would allow quick and safe retrieve of files of cases by judges and lawyers, adding that lawyers should need to support the reform of electronic audio and video recording of witnesses to ensure accuracy of cases.

She said E-justice system would take legal system towards modern standards, adding that the reforms would provide support to the poor seeking justice.

She also congratulated nation that for the first time PTI-led government had announced changes in the laws of the country that inherited its common law system from the period of British rule.

Maleeka Bukhari hoped these reforms would change the entire justice system and address the women related matters of delays in trials and registration of FIRs.

Replying to a question, she said that before taking decision on criminal laws' reforms government have taken all stakeholders including associations and bars in confidence.