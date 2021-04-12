E-kachehri to redress sanitation, sewerage issues tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will hold an online open court on Tuesday to redress citizens' issues pertaining to sanitation and sewerage.

This will be the first open court (E-Kachehri) after the CDA has announced to organize the initiative on regular basis in pursuance of the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has directed to the civic agency for immediate resolution of public grievances.

According to the CDA, its Director General Civic Management with his team would be live on www.facebook.com/cda.isb.pk/ on April 13 at 2:00-3:00 PM to listen and address the public complaints regarding sanitation and sewerage issues.

It said as per the directives of the Prime Minister's office, the civic agency was reaching out to the public through E-Kachehri.