E-stamp Papers Launched In Lakki Marwat To Ensure Transparency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 03:50 PM

E-stamp papers launched in Lakki Marwat to ensure transparency

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariqullah Khan on Thursday formally launched the issuance of e-stamp papers in the district.

Speaking on the occasion the ADC said that the issuance of e-stamp papers was a revolutionary step towards e-governance in line with the vision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure quality and instant service delivery for the masses while upholding transparency and merit in departments.

He said the initiative would help put an end to the unethical practice of issuing stamp papers on back dates besides minimising land-related disputes.

He said it would ensure transparency in the sale and purchase of properties by setting the exact market value of the property and preventing tax evasion and fraud.

Tariqullah Khan said that e-stamp papers could also be verified online and added residents of Lakki Marwat could download them from the website; www.estamp.kp.gov.kp.

