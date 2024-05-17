E-stamping System Collects Rs400bln Revenue In Punjab, Sindh, KP
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:29 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The e-stamping system, developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Board of Revenue (BoR), helped collect more than Rs. 400 billion in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces collectively so far.
It was informed at a progress review meeting, presided by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Friday. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and other officials also participated in the meeting.
The participants were apprised that to date, more than 28.
4 million challans had been paid by citizens. As many as 19.3 million stamp papers were issued with more than Rs. 371.2 billion collected from Punjab, Rs. 27.1 billion collected from Sindh and Rs. 1.75 billion from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the e-stamping system had completely replaced the traditional system by digitising issuance of stamp papers, leading to increase in revenue and transparency while eliminating fraud, financial theft and forgery.
