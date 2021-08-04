Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced a special “Mile-A-Minute” offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Aug, 2021) Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced a special “Mile-A-Minute” offer in which members can register to earn up to 5,000 Miles during a stopover or holiday stay in Dubai. The offer comes as Emirates’ home and hub, Dubai, gears up to host Expo 2020 and as the UAE celebrates its Golden Jubilee. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between 1 August 2021 and 31 March 2022, for travel between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022.

Earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai between October 2021 and March 2022. Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022, can avail the offer on emirates.com. Book a ticket now, experience the best Dubai has to offer, and enjoy earning up to 5,000 Skywards Miles during your stay.*

Since it safely reopened to international tourists last year, Dubai remains one of the most popular stopover and holiday destinations. The city is famed for its iconic landmarks, world-class hotels, and pristine beaches. It was one of the world's first cities to obtain a Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which endorses Dubai's comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

Expo 2020 is set to take place from 1 October 2021 until 31 March 2022. Travellers can expect a safe and unforgettable visit with live entertainment shows, cultural festivals, culinary experiences and inspiring workshops. The global event will welcome more than 25 million visitors from more than 190 countries worldwide. Click here to learn more and book tickets.

Customers can travel with a peace of mind as the airline has extended its multi-risk travel insurance cover. Emirates Skywards was also one of the first loyalty programmes in the world to offer its members an extension on tier status until 2022. The validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 has also been further extended until 31 December 2021, providing Emirates Skywards members with more opportunities to spend Miles on an extensive range of benefits and privileges.

Emirates Skywards members can earn Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial brands. Members can earn even more Miles when shopping at over 1,300 brands at the world’s largest shopping destination, The Dubai Mall and with Skywards Everyday partners across leisure, entertainment, dining outlets and more. Skywards Miles can be spent on flight tickets on partner airlines, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, and money-can’t-buy experiences. For more information, visit emirates.com/skywards.