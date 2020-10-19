UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Of 3.9 Intensity Jolts Mirpur, Adjoining Areas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

The Mangla-lake city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and its adjoining areas experienced earthquake of mild intensity at the wee hours on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) : The Mangla-lake city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and its adjoining areas experienced earthquake of mild intensity at the wee hours on Monday.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe measuring 3.9 at the Richter Scale at 01:05 a.m on Monday.

Epicenter of the earthquake was in 10 kilometer in depth and 30 Km West of Chakwal, Pakistan. No loss of life or property has been reported from any part of the quake-hit Mirpur and adjoining areas.

Aftershocks of mild intensity are being frequently experienced with pause since the September 24 last year devastating earthquake stroke Mirpur City and its adjoining areas in AJK.

On Monday - Mirpur city was shaken by the earthquake of mild intensity that lasted for about a couple of seconds.

People, asleep, woke up hurriedly following the shock and rushed out of houses to open spaces to save their lives. The frequent and intermittent aftershocks have spread more panic in the area.

