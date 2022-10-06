UrduPoint.com

EC Issues Notice To PTI Candidate In PP 209 For Aerial Firing In Public Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Election Commission of Pakistan took notice of aerial firing in public meeting during the election campaign, run by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Faisal Khan Niazi, in PP 209 at Chak No 80/15-L, district Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan took notice of aerial firing in public meeting during the election campaign, run by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Faisal Khan Niazi, in PP 209 at Chak No 80/15-L, district Khanewal.

According to official sources, the PTI candidate was directed to appear before Election Commission of Pakistan on October 10 at 10 am.

In case of absence, the matter will be decided as per relevant law, rules and code of conduct, said official sources.

The supporter of the PTI candidate did aerial firing and it caused fear and panic among people. It is a sheer violation of the election campaign code of conduct, said official sources.

However, local police have registered a case against the person found involved in aerial firing.

