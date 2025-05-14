ECNEC Approves 9 Development Projects Worth Rs355.73 Bn In Key Sectors
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:55 PM
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved nine development projects worth Rs355.736 billion in key sectors including transport, energy, education, water resources, trade facilitation, tourism, and post-disaster recovery
Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired the meeting, Office of the DPM said in a press release.
During the meeting, the DPM reaffirmed the government’s resolve to pursue inclusive, sustainable, and resilient development across all regions of Pakistan.
The approved projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included rural accessibility upgrades, and the Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE).
Other key approvals covered flood rehabilitation initiatives to restore critical infrastructure in Sindh, early learning classroom transformation in Sindh, and the construction of Mangi Dam with a water conveyance system in Quetta.
The committee also approved the special repair of 100 diesel-electric locomotives; reinforcement of the transmission system in Islamabad and Burhan; development of an Integrated Transit Trade Management System; and establishment of Customs Digital Enforcement Stations by FBR; as well as in-principle approval of the Dasu Hydropower Project.
