Open Menu

ECNEC Approves 9 Development Projects Worth Rs355.73 Bn In Key Sectors

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:55 PM

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved nine development projects worth Rs355.736 billion in key sectors including transport, energy, education, water resources, trade facilitation, tourism, and post-disaster recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved nine development projects worth Rs355.736 billion in key sectors including transport, energy, education, water resources, trade facilitation, tourism, and post-disaster recovery.

Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired the meeting, Office of the DPM said in a press release.

During the meeting, the DPM reaffirmed the government’s resolve to pursue inclusive, sustainable, and resilient development across all regions of Pakistan.

The approved projects for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included rural accessibility upgrades, and the Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE).

Other key approvals covered flood rehabilitation initiatives to restore critical infrastructure in Sindh, early learning classroom transformation in Sindh, and the construction of Mangi Dam with a water conveyance system in Quetta.

The committee also approved the special repair of 100 diesel-electric locomotives; reinforcement of the transmission system in Islamabad and Burhan; development of an Integrated Transit Trade Management System; and establishment of Customs Digital Enforcement Stations by FBR; as well as in-principle approval of the Dasu Hydropower Project.

Recent Stories

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

5 minutes ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

5 minutes ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

5 minutes ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

5 minutes ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

5 minutes ago
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

23 minutes ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

23 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

22 minutes ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

31 minutes ago
 Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for ..

Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..

35 minutes ago
 Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan