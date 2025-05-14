Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Wednesday, emphasized that the entire nation is celebrating the historic victory of Pakistan with exemplary unity and we need to carry this spirit of unity forward, particularly on the economic front.

A new Pakistan has emerged after the war- a Pakistan that stood united during a time of great challenge, Sharjeel Memon said while addressing a press conference here.

The Pakistan Peoples Party organized a rally in Hyderabad to pay a glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces on their heroic triumph and more celebrations have been planned around the province on Thursday, he announced.

The entire nation is proud of the achievements of Pakistan's armed forces, particularly the exceptional bravery of Pakistan Air Force pilots annihilating Indian planes. In this war, Pakistan broke the pride related to Indian fighter jets like the Rafale and MiG-29 and it has cast serious doubts over India's air superiority on the international stage.

He underlined that Pakistan always remained active in the war against terrorism while India on the other hand which has common interests with terrorist outfits imposed a war on peaceful Pakistan through acts of terrorism, to which Pakistan gave a befitting response. “India now stands isolated on the global stage and has suffered a historic defeat- one that serves as a powerful lesson for the country,” he opined.

International analysts regarded the conflict as both a military and diplomatic success for Pakistan, he said, quoting that The National Interest described it as a clear victory for Pakistan, while The Financial Times noted that the ceasefire had given Pakistan a diplomatic edge.

Sharjeel Memon said that Pakistan had called for an impartial and internationally monitored investigation into the Pahalgam incident. India, however, responded with an extreme action without providing any evidence, he noted and criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endangering the lives of 1.

5 billion people across the subcontinent and extremely grave consequences for the entire region.

While India initially targeted innocent civilians, Pakistan responded with precision and professionalism, he said, adding that Pakistani fighter pilots selectively targeted Indian military aircraft- an action that stands as an unprecedented example of restraint and strategic excellence in modern warfare.

Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and welcomes President Trump’s efforts to promote peace, he said and added that now it must be clear to the world who the real enemy of peace is. Pakistan wants peace, whereas Modi promotes hatred and exports it.

He explained that India has been the actual beneficiary of the war on terror globally. Post-9/11, India has capitalized on the situation by delegitimizing the rightful struggle for self-determination as terrorism.

He argued that India used terrorist attacks as a pretext for years to pursue its hate-based strategic interests as after the Balakot incident, she abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution while after the Pahalgam incident, India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty.

He praised the role of Pakistani media during the recent events, saying that the way media outlets advocated for Pakistan’s stance deserves commendation. This war was fought by the entire nation, from those who prayed for the armed forces from their homes to the media representatives who actively defended Pakistan’s narrative. Everyone played a role, he stated.

Responding to a question, Sharjeel Memon said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari does not need any official position to defend Pakistan’s case. He effectively presented Pakistan’s stance on international platforms in a comprehensive and effective manner.

To another question, he said that India used the Pahalgam incident merely as a pretext, the real target was the Indus Waters Treaty, which it suspended under false pretenses.