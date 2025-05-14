Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, UN Chief 'exchange Views' On Phone About Next Steps To Build-on May 10 Indo-Pak Ceasefire: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:56 PM

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May 10 Indo-Pak ceasefire: UN

The United Nations has confirmed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a telephone call from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying they discussed "possible next steps" to build-on Saturday's ceasefire between India and Pakistan that eased tensions between the two South Asian neighbours

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The United Nations has confirmed that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a telephone call from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying they discussed "possible next steps" to build-on Saturday's ceasefire between India and Pakistan that eased tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

"The secretary-general welcomed the May 10 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan and commended both sides for taking steps to reduce tensions," his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Aziz Haq, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

The UN chief is currently in Berlin on an official visit to Germany.

"The secretary-general and the prime minister exchanged views on possible next steps", Farhan Haq said, reiterating UN chief's availability of his good-offices.

In his May 10 statement, Guterres welcomed the US-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan, with the hope that it would pave the way for resolving "broader, longstanding issues" between the two South Asian neighbours.

Among the longstanding issues between India and Pakistan is the Kashmir dispute which has been on the agenda of the UN Security Council since 1948.

Recent Stories

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355. ..

ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors

5 minutes ago
 Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and W ..

Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

4 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone abo ..

PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..

4 minutes ago

UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..

4 minutes ago
 RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”

4 minutes ago
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost ..

Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor

23 minutes ago
 SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s ..

SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..

23 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meetin ..

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held

21 minutes ago
 VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Fu ..

VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders

31 minutes ago
 Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for ..

Sharjeel for carrying forward spirit of unity for economic transformation of Pak ..

35 minutes ago
 Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

Solidarity rally held in support of Pakistan Army

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World