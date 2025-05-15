Open Menu

Asif Urges Indian Leadership To Work For Regional Peace, Avoid Conflicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the Indian Prime Minister Modi to work for regional

peace and avoid promoting conflicts in the Asian and neighboring countries.

Modi’s politics and popularity are declining among people of India, he said while talking to a private television channel.

After ceasefire, he said India’s regime was irritating the Muslim and other communities living there.

In reply to a question about venue for talks with India for settling important issues, he said, we could not say anything

regarding place or point for starting discussion with India.

Commenting on United State’s role for peace, he said President Trump is active for playing role for peace in different regions including Ukraine and Gaza.

To a question, he said, there is a need to bring new leadership in India so that regional peace could be maintained in a proper manner. Introducing new leadership in India could also help address conflicting issues in South Asian region,

he added.

