UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Literacy Policy

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 11:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In a major step toward strengthening digital citizenship and informed democratic participation, UNESCO, in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Media Foundation 360, and the University of the Punjab, convened a high-level policy session to advance Pakistan’s first-ever National Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Strategy.
The technical session, titled “Shaping National Policy: Enhancing Policymakers' Understanding of Media and Information Literacy Challenges,” brought together key stakeholders including parliamentarians, media professionals, and members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.
Opening the session, PIPS Executive Director Asim Khan Goraya underscored the need for informed policymaking in the digital age. Mr. Antony Kar Hung Tam, Officer-in-Charge at UNESCO Pakistan, highlighted the growing importance of media literacy as a tool to strengthen democracy, promote ethical digital behavior, and counter misinformation.
“In today’s fast-changing information landscape, Media and Information Literacy is not optional—it is essential,” said Tam.
“When people are empowered to evaluate information critically and engage ethically, they help build more transparent and inclusive societies.
”
The event featured a panel discussion on expanding MIL beyond educational institutions, with contributions from National Assembly Member Syeda Shehla Raza and other key policymakers. Panelists emphasized the need for public awareness, institutional support, and youth-focused initiatives to foster digital resilience.
Professor Dr. Savera Mujib Shami, Chairperson of the Department of Digital Media at the University of the Punjab, presented key elements of the draft National MIL Strategy. The strategy aims to integrate media literacy into Pakistan’s education, media, and governance systems, with a strong focus on youth engagement, gender inclusion, and ethical online participation.
The session concluded with interactive policy drafting exercises, where participants contributed ideas for practical MIL initiatives and implementation frameworks.
This initiative marks a critical milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to promote responsible media use and aligns with the country’s Digital Pakistan vision and UNESCO’s global commitment to building informed and inclusive knowledge societies.
