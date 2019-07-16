UrduPoint.com
Eco-degradation Causing Riverine, Flash Floods: Experts

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:40 PM

Eco-degradation causing riverine, flash floods: Experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Environmental experts have said that eco-degradation and deforestation were the major causes of riverine and flash floods in the country.

Talking to APP the experts said that most of the disasters related to climate change affect the agriculture, water, irrigation, health and other sectors.

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) official sources told that cutting of trees and eco-degradation are causing heavy loss to the economy annually.

According to Forest department official data, the country has a total forest cover of 4.4 million hectares, and the current rate of deforestation is 27,000 hectares per year.

Environmental expert Kashif Salik said that due to tree cutting, climate chang issue is reaching at alarming level which should be controlled by brining maximum areas under vegetation.

Noted environmentalist Mehmood Khalid Qamar said that deforestation is causing climate change hazards. He urged all formations including governmental and NGOs to play their role to stop deforestation and eco-degradation.

He mentioned that eco-degradation is the main cause of climate change issues, which include sea-level rise, floods, higher than average temperature, a higher frequency of droughts and expanding desertification.

