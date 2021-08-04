UrduPoint.com

Economic Indicators On Upward Trajectory: NA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that economic policies of the incumbent government were now resulting into better economic indicators.

He said that objectives of welfare state was achievable only through implementation of public friendly policies.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Minister For Finance Shoukat Tareen who called on him in Parliament House.

While deliberating upon the matters of welfare of people of erstwhile FATA , Asad Qaiser said that development projects in emerging FATA districts should be in accordance with aspirations of local people and their representatives.

Education and employment opportunities to Youth of these districts was vital for progress and development of the country, he added.

He said that 'Kamyab Nojwan' programme would be an opportunity for Youth of Erstwhile FATA for development. He remarked that issuance of Health Card would bring health facilities at the door step of people of FATA.

The speaker said that farmer friendly policies of the incumbent government would bring relief to farmers across the country. He also mentioned that producers of cash crops like Tobacco should be prioritized.

Minister for Finance Shoukat Tareen said that economic activities would generate employment opportunities for people of FATA.

He also said 'Kamyab Nojwaan' Programme and issuance of Health Cards would bring positive changes in life of common people of newly merged districts of Khyber PaKhtunkhwa.

