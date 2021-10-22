Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the national economy was on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

In a tweet, the minister said that in the first quarter of the current financial year, foreign remittances increased by 12.5% and stood at US $8 billion whereas exports increased by 38% with US $7 billion.

He said that the FBR has collected Rs1395 billion in taxes in the first quarter, up by 38 per cent.

He said that textile exports rose by 28% to US $4.

437 billion whereas exports have risen by 42.7% to US $635 million.

Large scale manufacturing increased by 7.5% in first 2 months of July-August, Farrukh Habib said.

After 30 years, a prime minister had turned his attention towards agriculture sector and surplus produce would ensure Pakistan's food security.

According to preliminary reports, sugarcane production was expected to increase by 25%, maize by 18%, cotton by 60% and rice by 18%, Farrukh Habib said.

He hoped next year wheat production would also increase.