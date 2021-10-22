UrduPoint.com

Economy On Path Of Development Under Imran Khan's Leadership: Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Economy on path of development under Imran Khan's leadership: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the national economy was on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the national economy was on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that in the first quarter of the current financial year, foreign remittances increased by 12.5% and stood at US $8 billion whereas exports increased by 38% with US $7 billion.

He said that the FBR has collected Rs1395 billion in taxes in the first quarter, up by 38 per cent.

He said that textile exports rose by 28% to US $4.

437 billion whereas exports have risen by 42.7% to US $635 million.

Large scale manufacturing increased by 7.5% in first 2 months of July-August, Farrukh Habib said.

After 30 years, a prime minister had turned his attention towards agriculture sector and surplus produce would ensure Pakistan's food security.

According to preliminary reports, sugarcane production was expected to increase by 25%, maize by 18%, cotton by 60% and rice by 18%, Farrukh Habib said.

He hoped next year wheat production would also increase.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Agriculture FBR Textile Cotton Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

PM arrives in Lahore on a day-long visit today

3 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

Two drug peddlers awarded death penalty

49 seconds ago
 ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

ITP issues traffic alert for Oct 22

52 seconds ago
 Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to disman ..

Bosnia's Serb leader Dodik unveils plans to dismantle 'failed country'

54 seconds ago
 Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations W ..

Putin Expresses Hope for Continuity in Relations With Israel

56 seconds ago
 Rain-Thunderstorm with strong winds predicted for ..

Rain-Thunderstorm with strong winds predicted for KP parts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.