UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Announces Unofficial Result Of PK-102 Bajaur-III

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 12:50 PM

ECP announces unofficial result of PK-102 Bajaur-III

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-102 Bajaur-III, declaring Jamat-i-Islami candidate, Siraj Uddin as winner with 19,088 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Hameed-ur-Rehman secured 13,436 votes to stood on second position while Independent candidate Khalid Khan achieved third position with 12,639 votes.

Pakistan peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Saeed-ur-Rehman secured only 1244 votes, JUI-F candidate Sultan Muhammad secured 9225 votes, ANP candidate Sheikh Jahan Zada secured 6750 votes.

Overall turnout remained 31.20 percent as 67,616 out of 216,719 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 131 polling stations, while 1255 votes were rejected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

15 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

17 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

17 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.