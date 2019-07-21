ECP announces unofficial result of PK-102 Bajaur-III

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-102 Bajaur-III, declaring Jamat-i-Islami candidate, Siraj Uddin as winner with 19,088 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Hameed-ur-Rehman secured 13,436 votes to stood on second position while Independent candidate Khalid Khan achieved third position with 12,639 votes.

Pakistan peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Saeed-ur-Rehman secured only 1244 votes, JUI-F candidate Sultan Muhammad secured 9225 votes, ANP candidate Sheikh Jahan Zada secured 6750 votes.

Overall turnout remained 31.20 percent as 67,616 out of 216,719 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 131 polling stations, while 1255 votes were rejected.