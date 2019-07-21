ECP announces unofficial result of PK-104 Mohmand-II

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-104 Mohmand-II, declaring Independent candidate Abbas-ur-Rehman as winning candidate with 11,751 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), JUI-F candidate Muhammad Arif secured 9,801 votes to grab second position while Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Sajjad Khan achieved third position with 7,755 votes.

Independent candidate Muhammad Israr got 6,856 votes, Jamat-i-Islami candidate and Muhammad Saeed achieved only 2,028 votes.

Overall turnout remained 28.26 percent as 48,052 out of 170,022 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 108 polling stations, while 492 votes were rejected.