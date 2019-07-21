UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Announces Unofficial Result Of PK-104 Mohmand-II

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 01:10 PM

ECP announces unofficial result of PK-104 Mohmand-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the unofficial result of PK-104 Mohmand-II, declaring Independent candidate Abbas-ur-Rehman as winning candidate with 11,751 votes.

According to results issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), JUI-F candidate Muhammad Arif secured 9,801 votes to grab second position while Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Sajjad Khan achieved third position with 7,755 votes.

Independent candidate Muhammad Israr got 6,856 votes, Jamat-i-Islami candidate and Muhammad Saeed achieved only 2,028 votes.

Overall turnout remained 28.26 percent as 48,052 out of 170,022 registered voters of the constituency used their right to franchise at 108 polling stations, while 492 votes were rejected.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 21, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

16 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

17 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

18 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

18 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.