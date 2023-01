ECP de-notifies 43 more PTI MNAs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday de-notified 43 more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) following the acceptance of their resignations by NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

According to an ECP notification, the resignations of the PTI lawmakers have been approved with immediate effect.

The de-notified MNAs included Anwar Taj, NA 23, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, NA 39; Gul Zafar Khan, NA 41; Jawad Hussain, NA 47; Tahir Sadiq, NA 55; Zulfiqar Ali Khan, NA 64; Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, NA 85; Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, NA 94; Raza Nasrullah, NA 105; Muhammad Riaz Khan, NA 113; Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, NA 114; Muhammad Ameer Sultan, NA 116; Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, NA 119; Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, NA 149; Mian Muhammad Shafiq, NA 161; Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, NA 170; Javed Iqbal, NA 179; Muhammad Shabbir Ali, NA 181; Niaz Ahmed, NA 188; Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, NA 189; Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, NA 192; Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, NA 194; Munaza Hassan, Reserve seat for women, Punjab; Dr Seemin Abdul Rehman Bokhari, Reserve seat for women, Punjab; Sobia Kamal Khan, Reserve seat for women, Punjab; Nausheen Hamid, Reserve seat for women, Punjab; Rubina Jamil, Reserve seat for women, Punjab; Fauzia Behram, reserve seat for women, Punjab; Rukhsana Naveed, Reserve seat for women, Punjab; Tashfeen Safdar, Reserve seat for women, Punjab; Syma Nadeem, Reserve seat for women, Sindh; Ghazala Saifi, Reserve seat for women, Sindh; Nusrat Wahid, Reserve seat for women, Sindh; Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, reserve seat for women, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Sajida Begum, Reserve seat for women, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Nooreen Farooq Khan, Reserve seat for women, Khuber Pakhtunkhwa; Uzma Riaz, Reserve seat for women, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Zille Huma,Reserve seat for women, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Reserve seat for women, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa;Lal Chand, Reserve seat for Non-Muslim; Shunila Ruth, Reserve seat for Non-Muslim; Jai Parkash, Reserve seat for Non-Muslim and Jamshed Thomas, Reserve seat for Non-Muslim.