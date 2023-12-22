Open Menu

ECP Declares PTI's Intra-party Election Void, Revokes 'bat' Symbol

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 11:15 PM

ECP declares PTI's intra-party election void, revokes 'bat' symbol

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared the intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as void and stripped it the 'bat' symbol for the upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared the intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as void and stripped it the 'bat' symbol for the upcoming elections.

A five-member bench comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (r) Ikramullah Khan announced the 11-page order on the petition of Akbar S. Babar, a former PTI member, alleging that the PTI election were not conducted in accordance with its regulations.

The ECP, in its order, observed,"The PTI did not adhere to the Commission's directives outlined in the order dated 23rd November 2023 and failed to conduct intra-party elections in accordance with the PTI's prevailing Constitution, 2019, and the Election Act, 2017, and Election Rules, 2017.

"Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December 2023, and Form-65 filed by the alleged Chairman, are hereby regretted and rejected accordingly. The provisions of Section 215 of the Election Act, 2017 are hereby invoked, and PTI is declared ineligible to obtain the election symbol for which they have applied."

The ECP had reserved the verdict last week and announced it following the Peshawar High Court directive to decide the matter by Friday (Dec 22).

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Jatoi November December 2017 2019

Recent Stories

Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of ..

Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, PS-11 (Lar ..

5 minutes ago
 12 wounded in drone attack on Ukraine's occupied D ..

12 wounded in drone attack on Ukraine's occupied Donetsk

4 minutes ago
 Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine hopes 'unacceptable' Polish border blockad ..

Ukraine hopes 'unacceptable' Polish border blockade will end

5 minutes ago
 Football: Club World Cup results

Football: Club World Cup results

5 minutes ago
 French caviar farms look forward to EU label of or ..

French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin

5 minutes ago
French-led resistance blocks EU deal on app worker ..

French-led resistance blocks EU deal on app workers

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad sees record 109 candidates for upcoming ..

Islamabad sees record 109 candidates for upcoming elections

5 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for Balochist ..

Mainly cold, cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise before Christmas break as infla ..

Stock markets rise before Christmas break as inflation cools

13 minutes ago
 Delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at NIM ..

Delegation of 34th Senior Management Course at NIM Lahore visits FCCI

10 minutes ago
 Leaders of MQM-P, PPP, JI filed nomination papers

Leaders of MQM-P, PPP, JI filed nomination papers

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan