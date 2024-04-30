ECP Dismisses False Declaration Petition Against KP CM Gandapur
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed the petition against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for allegedly making false declarations in his annual returns.
A five-member commission, led by CEC Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, reconvened the hearing. Ali Amin Gandapur's lawyer also attended the proceedings.
Kafeel Ahmed, the petitioner, withdrew the disqualification petition against Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the false declaration of annual returns by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister.
