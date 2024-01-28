Open Menu

ECP Imposes Rs 10000 Fine Over Election Code Violation

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 10:40 PM

ECP imposes Rs 10000 fine over election code violation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan Chapter on Sunday imposed a fine on a candidate contesting polls for the provincial assembly.

Spokesman Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan said that District Monitoring Officer Chaman Zohaibullah has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the candidate of PB-51 Chaman Asghar Khan for violating the election code of conduct.

The candidate has been ordered to deposit the fine within three days.

It merits mentioning here that candidate Asghar Khan had affixed a billboard in violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for political parties and candidates.

As per the Election code of conduct, it is prohibited to place any kind of election materials on all government properties (buildings, walls, poles, bridges etc.). Similarly, billboards, hoardings and panaflex are also completely banned.

