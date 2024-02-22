Open Menu

ECP Issues List Of Reserved Seats For Women, Minorities In PA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 11:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the list of reserved seats for women and minorities in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday.

According to ECP spokesperson, the PML-N has secured 36 seats for women, PPP obtained three, while PML-Q secured two seats, and one seat has been allocated to a woman affiliated with IPP.

Out of the 66 seats reserved for women in the Punjab Assembly, the Election Commission did not allocate 24 seats. Additionally, PML-N has won five minority seats in the assembly.

The PML-N candidates comprise Zakia Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, Ishrat Ashram, Mariam Aurangzeb, Azma Zahid Bokhari, Hina Parvez Butt, Salma Saadia Temur, Rahila Naeem, Bushra Anjum Butt, Sania Ashiq Jabeen, Salma Butt, and Kanwal Pervez Chaudhry; Mehwish Sultana, Nausheen Adnan, Asma Ehtisham ul Haq, Kausar Javed, Uzma Jabeen, Ambreen Ismail, Mumtaz Begum, Sunbal Malik Hussain, Rukhsana Kausar, and Shazia Rizwan are among the nominees.

Motiya Begum, Rabia Naseem Farooqi, Sonia Ashir, Uzma Kar Dar, Safia Saeed, Tahia Noon, Amina Hassan, Asma Naz, Tahira Mushtaq, Zaib Un Nisa Awan, Fatima Begum, Qudsia Batool, Riffat Abbasi, Atiya Iftikhar, and Rushda Lodhi are also among the nominees.

The PPP nominees are Shazia Abid, Neelam Jabbar Chaudhary, and Nargis Faiz Malik. PML secured two reserve seats with Tashfeen Safdar and Salma Saeed. Sarah Ahmad represents Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP).

Non-Muslim winners from PML-N comprise Falbous Christopher, Emmanuel Ather, Ramesh Singh Arora, Khalil Tahir, and Shakeela Javed.

