ECP launches Election Monitoring Center for KP Tehsil Council by-elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) to register and resolve public complaints during the upcoming local government by-elections for the Chairman Tehsil Council scheduled for April 28.

According to the ECP spokesperson, individuals can contact this center to lodge any complaints regarding the elections taking place in six districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The center has enlisted trained staff to promptly address grievances and ensure timely resolution," stated the spokesperson.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up control centers at four levels to register public complaints and swiftly address them.

These control rooms are located at provincial, divisional, and district levels, in addition to the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad.

The control room will stay in communication with pertinent personnel and stakeholders. It will remain operational until the conclusion of the electoral process.

He prompted individuals to file their concerns regarding bye-elections with EMCC through email at [email protected], emphasizing the availability of a round-the-clock helpline at 051-111-327-000 for their convenience.

The control center is equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social media and electronic media. Moreover, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.